Tense, but peaceful situation in Chikalthana on Wednesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chikalthana police have registered two cases in connection with the conflict that had erupted between the groups of two different communities over the issue of prayer at a worshipping place in Chikalthana on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search to arrest person/s who tried to give a religious colour to the incident.

It may be noted that tension prevailed in Chikalthana's vicinity after one group visited the worshipping place and insisted on lowering the voice of ‘aarti’ on Tuesday at 8 pm. Later on, they pelted stones on the worshipping place and also beat Rajni Gupta, Harilal Gupta, Krishna Nage, Raju Rothe, Ramsanai Gupta and others. Acting upon the complaint made by Nage, MIDC Cidco police registered case against Laila, her son Shoeb, Shakil Zainoddin Shaikh, Akhil Zainoddin Shaikh, Anis Zainoddin Shaikh, Rafiq Zainoddin Shaikh, Shoeb Saleem Qureshi and 12 others (all residents of Kamgar Colony). On other hand, the police also registered a riot case against Deepak Rajendra Chavan, Ajay Gaikwad and 30-40 others.

Situation changed in 30 minutes

It so happened that Assistant Commissioner Ashok Thorat, Police Inspector Gautam Patare, PSI Atmaram Ghuge and ASI Vishnu Munde reached the spot and pacified the mob. Later on, the injured victims Krishna Nage and others, who were beaten up, reached the police station at 8.30 pm. The situation was under control. However, the second group gathered on Jalna Road in Chikalthana. It is learnt that the circulation of WhatsApp messages attracted the gathering. They pelted stones and shouted slogans at 9 pm. The window pane of one bus got damaged in the incident. The market was also made to close. Thorat and Patare again reached the spot. The riot-control squad was also pressed and they resorted to lathi charge. Accordingly, the situation came under control at midnight. Meanwhile, the police launched a search for the person/s who made this mob aggressive and attracted a gathering in just half an hour.

Tension but peaceful

There was tension in the air, but the situation was peaceful during the whole day in Chikalthana (on Wednesday). The market which regularly starts at 7 am, however, got started at noon. The shopkeepers opened their establishments by inquiring about the status of the situation with others. Later on, the vegetable vendors and other sellers were spotted moving into the area.

This morning, the villagers held a meeting for more than an hour in the main temple at Chikalthana. It is learnt that the conflict erupted over the voice of ‘aarti’ at the same place on March 11, but the dispute was settled on priority. Meanwhile, the search for the prime accused who tried to revive the religious conflict, which was settled by the veterans and seniors, one and a half years ago.

It is learnt that one and a half years or two years ago, a dispute over the prayers erupted between two different religious groups in the Chikalthana area. After that, the elders wisely volunteered and put a curtain on the dispute and forced everyone to play the role of reconciliation. However, for the last few days, the residents who have settled down in the area from outside seem to have been trying to rekindle the old controversy.