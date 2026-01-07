Tension in Baijipura as AIMIM and other party activists clashed each other

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tension prevailed in the Jinsi-Baijipura area after activists of two groups of different political parties clashed with each other and also waged an attack on the vehicle of AIMIM state president Syed Imtiaz Jaleel during campaigning on Wednesday morning. One activist has been injured in the attack. The police resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the situation and ease the tension in the area.

It so happened when the rally of AIMIM was passing through, some youths of opposition political parties groups showed black flags in protest to the former MP Imtiaz Jaleel. The efforts were also made to jostle him. The police then intervened and the rally resumed ahead. When the rally was culminating in the Jinsi area, few youths moved in the direction of the AIMIM state president’s vehicle and tried to attack him. Angry youths of both the groups then came face to face and this triggered tension in the area. Hence the police intervened and resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation. Imtiaz Jaleel claimed that the attack was sponsored by Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi.

Attack carried out by goons of Shirsat and Save, alleges Jaleel

Former MP Jaleel has made a serious allegation that the attack was carried out by goons of Shirsat and Save. He said, “A mob attacked us. They thought the rally would be cancelled. But we are not the kind to remain silent. We will not sit quietly out of fear. Such incidents do happen in politics. Those who were dissatisfied will be seen at today’s public meeting. We have handed over CCTV footage to the police so that action can be taken. The police should do their job.”

Self-staged attack, claims Kalim Qureshi aggressively

Reacting sharply to the incident, Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi made a sensational claim. “Jaleel sold party tickets for money, which angered his workers. This attack was carried out by his own people, and Jaleel staged an attack on himself to gain sympathy,” Qureshi alleged. He also clarified that his party had no connection whatsoever with the attack.

Attempt made to stop the rally

Meanwhile, AIMIM workers blamed Congress candidate Qureshi for the entire chaos. They claimed that they had prior information about such an attack and that the rally was deliberately obstructed. AIMIM workers also alleged that an attempt was made to attack former MP Jaleel and that despite being informed, the police failed to provide adequate security.

Due to this incident, there was an atmosphere of tension in the city for some time. At present, the police have deployed tight security in the Baijipura area, while allegations and counter-allegations continue from both sides.