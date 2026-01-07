Tension in Baijipura as AIMIM and other party activists clashed each other

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tension prevailed in the Jinsi-Baijipura area after activists of two groups of different political parties clashed with each other and also waged an attack on the vehicle of AIMIM state president Syed Imtiaz Jaleel during campaigning on Wednesday morning. One activist has been injured in the attack. The police resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the situation and ease the tension in the area.

It so happened when the rally of AIMIM was passing through, some youths of opposition political parties groups showed black flags in protest to the former MP Imtiaz Jaleel. The efforts were also made to jostle him. The police then intervened and the rally resumed ahead. When the rally was culminating in the Jinsi area, few youths moved in the direction of the AIMIM state president’s vehicle and tried to attack him. Angry youths of both the groups then came face to face and this triggered tension in the area. Hence the police intervened and resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation. Imtiaz Jaleel claimed that the attack was sponsored by Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Kaleem Qureshi defended saying that when we were taking out a foot march in the prabhag, at the same time people from the AIMIM party members arrived. “As soon as we came face to face, they started raising inappropriate slogans. I was trying to calm and explain things to my party workers. At that moment, the police carried out a lathi charge. Our workers were also injured. The people who attacked Jaleel’s vehicle were not our workers; they were from their side. We have no connection whatsoever with this attack. We are not aware of eggs and tomatoes being thrown at the AIMIM rally. It is possible that workers from their own party who did not get tickets carried out this act,”Kaleem Qureshi told the media persons.