Tension in Banewadi over disconnecting illegal water connection

Municipal team cuts 114 illegal water connections

Aurangabad:

The municipal administration has taken up a drive to cut unauthorized water connections. On Tuesday, the team cut as many as 114 illegal water connections on a 150 mm diameter pipeline at Banewadi. The angry crowd strongly protested against the action. However the drive continued unhindered.

The Aurangabad bench has ordered the municipal corporation to cut unauthorized water connections in the city. Accordingly, three teams have been appointed. A team has been appointed under the leadership of chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule. The team had received information that a large number of illegal water connections were taken in Banewadi. Accordingly, the team decided to take action.

The team reached Banewadi on Tuesday as soon as the police presence was secured. As soon as the people of the area came to know that the team had come to cut the connections, they protested strongly. The atmosphere became tense as a large crowd gathered. Team member Santosh Wahule convinced the citizens and stopped the protest. In all, 114 unauthorized connections taken from 150 mm diameter water lines were disconnected.

A team of deputy engineer Milind Bhamre, engineer Rohit Ingle, NV Veer, Sachin Veldode, Kiran Tamnar, Santosh Khedkar, Laxman Shejul and other officials participated in the drive.