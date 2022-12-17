Tension in GMCH over youth’s death

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A 22-year-old youth preparing for competitive examinations died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while undergoing treatment on Saturday. Tension prevailed in GMCH till late at night as fellow students and friends of the deceased gathered and alleged that the youth died due to negligence in the treatment.

According to the details, Akshay Kharat (native of Washim and presently living in Osmanpura) was preparing for a competitive examination and wanted to become a government officer. On Saturday morning his condition deteriorated. His cousin and friends rushed him to GMCH at around 10 am. In the evening, the doctors declared him dead. The students were annoyed over it and alleged that the doctors and the medical staff had neglected his treatment.

Akshay’s teacher Sachitanand Nimbalkar said that Akshay did not receive oxygen on time. CT Scan was not done on time. There was negligence in his treatment. The matter should be investigated, he demanded.

Meanwhile, the GMCH administration said that proper treatment was given to the patient. After the incident, a meeting of the GMCH officers, police, and students was held and it continued till late at night.