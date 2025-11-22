Tension in Mondha, 2 groups come face to face

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension arose between two groups in Bhawani Nagar in old Mondha on Saturday after a rickshaw driver did not give a side. One group lodged a written complaint with the Kranti Chowk police station in this regard.

According to details, a car driver was going towards Mondha with his family from Bhawani Nagar. A rickshaw driver was going very slowly in front of them at this time.

The car driver was repeatedly honking his horn to warn him to move aside. However, he did not move. The driver left the family at home and went back to Mondha to find the driver. Two large groups came face to face. As a result, the dispute escalated.

A large crowd gathered because of this. Some tried to resolve the dispute. Later, some political and other organisations' office bearers rushed to the spot. One group made a written complaint at the Kranti Chowk Police Station.