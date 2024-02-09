Tension prevails after BJP, MVA came face to face in Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed for some time at Kranti Chowk after the office-bearers of BJP Yuva Morcha and Mahavikas Aghadi came face to face to stage demonstrations, on Friday afternoon. The activists and office-bearers shouted slogans against each other’s political party. To ease the growing tension at the venue and avoid political conflict between them, the police intervened in the matter and detained the office-bearers of Yuva Sena.

BJP shouted slogans against MP Rahul Gandhi, while UBT-Shiv Sena voiced against home minister Devendra Fadnavis with placards in their hands stating that Maharashtra is on verge of becoming Bihar.

Last month, the Shinde group and Thackeray group had come face to face at Kranti Chowk. Hence on Friday, there was a possibility of conflict between UBT-group’s Yuva Sena, Yuvak Congress, Rashtravadi Yuvak Congress (Sharad Pawar group) and BJP Youth Morcha.

The police observed that the activists of both sides were impatient to wage an attack on each other. Hence tension prevailed at the venue for some time. Hence the police intervened and detained activists of BJP and Mahavikas Aghadi. Police inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh and her team controlled the situation.

BJP’s agitation?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has made a statement saying that the prime minister Narendra Modi is not an OBC as he has not been born in an OBC family. Hence the opposition against him. The OBC Morcha’s city president Dnyaneshwar Borse, city president of BJP Yuva Morcha Rameshwar Bhadwe, Sachin Korde, Pooja Sonawane, Manisha Munde and others were present. The agitators also desecrated the image of Gandhi.

Mahavikas Aghadi agitation?

The Mahavikas Aghadi staged a demonstration referring to the killing of Abhishek Ghosalkar by firing bullets in Mumbai. The agitators claimed that the firing incidents have increased in the state. Hence there is a breakdown in law and order. The district chief Hanuman Shinde, Youth Congress’s Varun Pathrikar, Vishwas Autade, NCP’s Prashant Jagtap, Yuva Sena’s Sagar Kharge, Smita Talwalkar and others led the agitation.

Shouting of slogans from both sides

The activists and office-bearers gathered at 11 am. They were shouting slogans against each other. BJP was shouting slogans against Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahavikas Aghadi against the state’s home minister.