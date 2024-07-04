Tentative schedule of CAP round of different courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Thursday evening declared the tentative schedule of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the different undergraduate and postgraduate courses under higher and technical education for the academic year 2024025.

It may be noted that the CET Cell conducted a number of CETs and also declared their results. The CAP round has already commenced for nine professional courses and direct second-year admission to a degree under the Agriculture Department.

The tentative CAP schedule of course-wise is as follows;

Technical Education courses:

MCA (July 6), MBA/MMS (July 9), ME/M Tech (July 9), M Arch (July 9), BE/B Tech (July 10), B Pharmacy/Pharm D (July 11), B HMCT (July 11), Bdesign (July 12), M Pharm (July 13), M HMCT (July 13), Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE)- July 16 and Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP) July 16.

Higher Education courses: LLB-five-year (July 8), BA/Bsc-B Ed (July 8), B Ed-M Ed (July 8), LLB-three-year (July 10), BP Ed (July 11), MP Ed (July 11), B Ed (July 12) and M Ed (July 12).