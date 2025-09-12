Tenth chain-snatching in four days shocks city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two masked men snatched a gold mangalsutra from Renuka Golwal (40) while she was sweeping her courtyard in Pawan Nagar, Hudco, around 6 am. on September 11. The accused fled immediately after the crime. Cidco Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. This is the tenth chain-snatching incident reported in the city since Monday, raising serious concerns about women’s safety.