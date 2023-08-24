Terapanth youth council's state-level conference in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A state-level youth conference, ‘Sinhanad’ has been organized by the Shri Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Society's youth council, on August 27 in the presence of Muni Shri Arhatkumarji, at Hirakaka Prangan, Rajabazar.

The conference will be held for the first time for the youths between the age group of 18 to 45 years by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad. Muni Shri Arhatkumarji, Muni Shri Bharatkumarji, Muni Shri Jaydeepkumarji, along with the national president Pankaj Daga, and the entire executive committee are coming from all over India to guide the youth during this event. The participants will receive guidance on subjects like harmony, morality, and substance abuse prevention, among others. union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, working president of the Sakal Jain samaj, Subhash Zambad, CP Tripathi from Bajaj Auto, will be specially present.