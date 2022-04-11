Terror prevails on spotting two leopard cubs in Vaijapur

Aurangabad, April 11:

The villagers of Nagamthan Jategaon Shivar (in Vaijapur tehsil) have got panicked after two cubs of leopard were spotted in a sugarcane field on Sunday at 10pm.

The cubs were seen playing in the farm of Vithal Sabe, Gut Number 182, at Nagamthan Shivar. The news spread like wildfire. The villagers expressed their fears of stepping out of their homes. Acting upon the information, the forest personnel, reached the spot.

Few days ago, a leopard has injured a farmer when he was watering the crops in his field. Now, the sighting of two cubs has panicked the villagers. They are worried about their security as they had to water their crops during the night hours. They demanded to arrest the wildlife animal on priority.

The range forest officer (Vaijapur) Shankar Kawate said,” There could be a movement of one or two leopardess in the area. If we try to place a cage, the animal would get enraged and may wage an attack on anybody. Hence, we are closely keeping a watch on the situation.”