‘Test Track’ to be ready in a year at Karodi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Advanced Driving Test Track (ADTT) will be constructed at the RTO site in Karodi. Officials from the concerned agency, appointed for the project, recently visited Karodi to conduct an inspection. In this regard, the RTO office has also initiated correspondence with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) and other relevant departments. The track is expected to be ready in approximately one year.

For the automated driving test track in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an agency has already been selected. Since the track will require about 2 acres of land, officials conducted an on-site inspection at Karodi. Construction work is expected to begin soon through the company. In connection with this, the RTO office has initiated processes for preparing the compound, installing an electrical transformer, and coordinating with other departments.