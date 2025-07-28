Testing of 900-mm pipeline supplying 26 MLD water from Aug 1

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, on Monday, said, “ Starting from August 1, testing of the 900 mm water pipeline will begin. If the water supply through this pipeline is successful, the city will receive 26 MLD of water. Once the testing is completed, regular water supply will be started immediately.”

The commissioner reviewed the ongoing work under the city water supply project today. During the review meeting, officials claimed that the planning for supplying 26 MLD water has been completed.

The commissioner reviewed the entire water supply system including the Jackwell at Jayakwadi Dam to the Nakshatrawadi Water Treatment Plant, overhead water tanks, Pharola treatment plant, approach bridge, raw water pipeline, treated water pipeline, etc.

The officials have been given a strict deadline to complete the water supply project. The commissioner instructed all concerned departments to avoid delays, resolve issues immediately, and ensure timely completion of the work.

The meeting was attended by key officials including District Collector Deelip Swami, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, Zilla Parishad CEO Ankit, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran executive engineer Kiran Patil, and others.