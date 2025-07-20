Testing of new water purification plant to be delayed again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It appears that the testing of the newly established water purification plant at Pharola will be delayed again. The new water purification plant has a capacity of 26 MLD water.

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth instructed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to commence testing on July 22. The work of connection is pending at some places for testing water purification. Therefore, the possibility of to begin testing by the end of July is bleak.

Since there is a delay in the work of the new water supply scheme worth Rs 2,740 crore, a 900 mm water pipeline was laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi.

Only 12 MLD to 14 MLD water is being supplied through this pipeline for the last eight months.

If water is supplied through the pipeline at full capacity, nearly 75 MLD water can be brought to the city.

However, the CSMC and MJP have not made any arrangements for a water purification centre.

So, a new water purification plant with a capacity of only 26 MLD was set up at Pharola. It is also yet to be tested.

G Sreekanth inspected the work and instructed the officials of the CSMC and MJP two weeks ago, to start testing from July 22. According to sources, there are no signs of test starting in the next two days.

The MJP is planning to shut down the 900 mm water pipeline. During the shutdown period, the pipeline connections will be given to the water purification plant. This work is expected to take another week.

26 MLD addl water for the city

If the 26 MLD capacity water purification plant at Pharola is started, the city will get an additional 26 MLD water.

Currently, the city has to quench its thirst with 130 MLD to 140 MLD water. The colonies which are getting water after eight to ten days are expected to get water at least on 5th or 6th day.