TET to use ‘Photo View’ tech to catch dummy candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Authorities will use stronger security technology in this year’s Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET) to stop cheating and prevent dummy candidates. Exam centres will apply frisking, face recognition, biometric attendance and AI-based live CCTV monitoring. Two new systems ‘Photo view’ and ‘connect view’ will also help verify each candidate’s face more accurately.

The State Examination Council will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 for 4.75 lakh candidates across Maharashtra, including 24,385 candidates from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Officials have instructed all centres to ensure proper facilities and strict security throughout the exam.

----------

Dummy candidates to be tracked

Officials will use every available system to identify dummy candidates. The council has prepared detailed checks to prevent malpractice and ensure a fair examination.

---------

Exam to be held in two sessions

The district has set up 37 exam centres.

• Morning session: 10.30 am to 1 pm (11,134 candidates)

• Afternoon session: 2.30 pm to 5 pm (13,251 candidates)

---------

Items not allowed

Candidates cannot carry any electronic devices or restricted items inside the centre. These instructions are clearly printed on the hall ticket.

Documents Required

Candidates must bring their hall ticket and a government-approved ID. Those without these documents will not be allowed inside. “All preparations for the TET exam are complete under the guidance of the district collector and the CEO of the zilla parishad. We are constantly reviewing the arrangements. Candidates should follow the instructions and cooperate with the system,”

— Jayashree Chavan, education officer (primary)