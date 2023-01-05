Textile park and drone cluster in Bidkin DMIC soon-Dr Karad

Aurangabad: Efforts are being made to bring a textile park and a drone cluster in the Bidkin phase of the Delhi-Mumbai industrial Corridor (DMIC), said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Advantage Maharashtra Expo at Auric on Thursday, Dr Karad said, the previous government had not given permission for the 1500 MW solar power project on the Jayakwadi dam in Paithan. Now that the state government has given green signal, a team of NTPC from the Center will soon come to Aurangabad and perform a survey. A road connecting all five industrial estates in Aurangabad is being constructed. The work of a single flyover and metro rail project from Shendra to Waluj is being taken up by the Central government. For this, a detailed project report was prepared for the cost of Rs 3600 crores for the flyover and Rs 3200 crores for the metro. Seven textile parks will be set up across the country. The State government has sent a proposal to the Center to set up a textile park in Aurangabad and Amravati. He mentioned that the necessary facilities for the textile park are available at Bidkin phase of the DMIC. Efforts are being made to create a drone cluster here so that drones, which are important for agriculture, should be manufactured in Aurangabad.