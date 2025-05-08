That strange taste in your water?

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

If your water tastes odd or smells strange after hours in a plastic bottle, it may be due to chemical leaching the release of harmful substances, especially when exposed to heat.

With mercury soaring above 42°C this summer, plastic water bottles are more prevalent than ever in schools, offices, and gyms. Their affordability and convenience make them a popular choice for people of all ages. However, beneath this ease lies a significant health concern. From schoolchildren in Garkheda to IT professionals in Cidco, many reuse plastic bottles for days or even weeks without realizing the potential risks. Heat breaks down plastic, causing harmful chemicals to leach into the water substances that are invisible but potentially dangerous.

-----------------------

Bottles in the classroom

Many schoolchildren reuse old plastic bottles due to the high cost of stainless steel or copper alternatives. Teachers have noted that water left in the sun sometimes tastes or smells odd, but without proper awareness, the issue often goes unnoticed.

----------------------

No regulations, No warnings

Despite increasing concerns, there are no regulations on chemical leaching from reused plastic bottles. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) currently addresses only plastic waste, not the toxins absorbed through daily use.

-----------------

What is leaching?

" I’ve seen firsthand how high temperatures can cause harmful chemicals to leach from plastic containers into water. This leaching poses a significant health risk, especially to children. Their developing bodies are more susceptible to these toxins, making it crucial to be cautious about the materials we use for storing water."

— Prakash Puranik, M.Sc. Chemistry.

--------------------------

Health implications

Prolonged consumption of water contaminated by leached chemicals can act as a slow poison, potentially leading to oesophageal or pancreatic cancer. These harmful substances can also damage the stomach, liver, and disrupt hormonal systems. It is essential to be mindful of the safety of the food and water we consume.

— Dr. Balaji Shewalkar, HOD of Radiotherapy and Oncology

--------------------------

What can be done?

• Opt for stainless steel or copper bottles, especially for kids.

• Keep plastic bottles out of the sun and hot vehicles.

• Avoid reusing disposable plastic bottles.

• Promote safe water storage in schools, colleges, and offices.