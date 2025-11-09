The Anatomy of anger

Lokmat News Network

Anger is a natural and universal emotion, a basic instinct present in every human being. Experts say anger itself isn’t harmful; what truly matters is how we respond to it. From childhood, people learn how to express anger by observing those around them. The behaviour and reactions we see in our family and environment often shape our own way of dealing with anger.

Positive side of anger

Psychologists explain that anger also has a useful side when managed correctly. Controlled anger can act as energy or motivation. For instance, athletes, soldiers, or professionals who work under pressure often use anger as a driving force transforming it into focus, discipline, or determination. However, when anger becomes uncontrolled, it can harm both mental and physical health.

Science behind anger

Doctors emphasise that anger is not purely emotional it has biological roots as well.

— Mental health: Conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can increase irritability and aggressive reactions.

— Brain function: The structure and functioning of the brain, especially areas like the frontal lobe that regulate impulse control, influence how we manage anger.

— Genetics and upbringing: Family history and early experiences affect one’s tendency toward anger or calmness.

— Hormones and medication: Hormonal imbalances such as hyperthyroidism can cause irritability. Certain stimulants and medications, including caffeine, amphetamines, or specific prescription drugs, may heighten anger as a side effect.

How anger affects the body

When anger is not controlled, the body releases stress hormones like corticosteroids. These cause blood vessels to tighten a reaction known as vasoconstriction which can strain the heart and increase the risk of diseases such as high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and kidney problems.

Prolonged anger also keeps the body in a constant “fight or flight” state, leading to muscle tension, headaches, fatigue, and sleep disturbances.

Learning to manage anger

Experts believe that anger cannot and should not be completely eliminated. Instead, understanding its roots, emotional, hormonal, or environmental is the first step to managing it in a healthy way. With awareness, self-control, and the right coping techniques, anger can become not a weakness, but a force for positive action.

No hurry, no worry, no curry ; it’s not just a saying, it’s a way of living. The more we rush, the more we invite anxiety; the more we stress, the more anger takes hold. Even our food influences our emotions, a light, balanced diet keeps the mind steady. By following this simple rule in daily life, one can gradually work towards effective anger management.

— Dr Milind Kulkarni, MBBS MD

Uncontrolled anger affects every part of life, it strains relationships, disturbs psychological balance, and keeps the mind restless and unfocused. Over time, it can even harm physical health, raising blood pressure and stress levels. In some cases, it may lead to guilt or even self-destructive thoughts. Anger exists in everyone, but what truly matters is how we express and manage it. Learning simple techniques to channel it can make all the difference.

– Aparna Ashtraputre Sisode, Hod of psychology , Dr B.A.M.U

Easy anger management tips

From experts diary :

— Grounding technique:

Count backwards (5-4-3-2-1) and take deep breaths to calm the mind and body.

— 13-Second Rule:

Don’t react for the first 13 seconds, it helps cool the body’s stress response.

— Everyday Practices:

Yoga

Meditation

aerobic exercises (running, swimming, or jogging)

Help balance stress hormones and improve control.

