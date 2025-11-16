The Evolvers Nest Preschool celebrates Children’s Day!!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Evolvers Nest Preschool celebrated Children’s Day with great joy. The school also marked Pink Day, filling the campus with vibrant pink hues and cheerful smiles.

Students participated in various engaging Pink Day activities, enjoying hands-on learning experiences in their classrooms. They also played fun and interactive games with their beloved teachers.

The highlight of the celebration was an exciting magic show, which left the children amazed and full of wonder.