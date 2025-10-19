The fall of Narakasura: Origin of Narak Chaturdashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Diwali, the festival of lights, is deeply rooted in the legend of Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. To rescue 16,100 imprisoned women, Lord Krishna, accompanied by Satyabhama, attacked Narakasura’s fortress. The demon’s commander Mura was slain by Krishna, earning Him the title Murari the destroyer of Mura.

When freed, the women refused to return home, fearing rejection by society. Seeing Krishna as their savior, they stood before Him holding auspicious lamps (diyas) in a radiant line, or avali. Hence, the festival came to be known as Deepavali, the row of lamps. Honoring their devotion, Lord Krishna granted them the dignity of becoming His consorts.

The day Narakasura was slain is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi, symbolizing the end of darkness and the victory of divine power over evil.

It is also believed that on the same tithi, Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya with Mata Sita after defeating Ravana, and the people welcomed them by lighting lamps in every home.

The tradition of Abhyangasnan (ritual oil bath) also originates from this legend. When Krishna killed Narakasura at dusk, people rejoiced through the night and bathed before sunrise, marking freedom from evil and a new beginning.

Abhyangasnan Muhurat

The auspicious Abhyangasnan muhurat falls before sunrise, between 4:30 am and 6:00 am .

On the day of Narak Chaturdashi, one should let go of all negative thoughts, anger, and resentment towards others, and meet everyone with warmth and affection. Seek forgiveness, offer respect to all, and strive to live life inspired by the divine virtues of Lord Gopal Krishna.

— Shriram Dhanorker Guruji