The Fire of Sindoor: India’s strike against terror (Coffee table Article Book Review)

Lokmat News Network

“The Fire of Sindoor: India’s Strike Against Terror” is a gripping account of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. Written by Spain-based Indian entrepreneur, writer, and filmmaker Roshan Bhondekar, along with co-author Niloy Chatterjee, the book presents both the strategic and human dimensions of the conflict.

Spread across 16 chapters, the narrative covers India’s robust action following the brutal killing of 26 innocent tourists. From cutting off water under the Indus Waters Treaty to the destruction of terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, the authors trace India’s firm stance on the battlefield and in diplomatic circles. The combat operations from May 7 to May 10 are described in detail, including the use of advanced missiles like BrahMos and Scalp. A significant portion of the book is dedicated to media responses, along with first-hand accounts from intelligence officers, soldiers, and civilians. These perspectives balance hard military strategy with the lived realities of conflict, giving the book both depth and sensitivity. The authors emphasize not just India’s military success destroying nine terror bases and defending key installations but also the resilience of its people and technological strength. Importantly, the book pledges that all proceeds will be donated to NGOs supporting orphaned children in India, adding a humanitarian dimension to its purpose. Bhondekar, originally from Bhandara, Maharashtra, has earlier produced award-winning films The Shoes (2019) and Hausla Aur Raste (2018), while Chatterjee brings expertise in electronic warfare. Together, they offer a clear, accessible, and impactful account of India’s largest anti-terror operation. For readers seeking to understand India’s evolving security policies and South Asia’s shifting geopolitics.

Book: The Fire of Sindoor: India’s Strike Against Terror

Authors: Roshan Bhondekar and Niloy Chatterjee

Publisher: Right India Publishers, Ahmedabad

Pages: 168 Price: Rs 240