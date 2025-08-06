The hidden story behind Poor grades: What every parent and teacher should know

Dr Ketaki Ravangave

Poor scholastic performance in children is often misunderstood and mishandled by both parents and teachers. Common responses like scolding, sarcasm, punishments, or labelling children as ‘bad’ often cause more harm than good. These negative approaches fail to address the root cause and rarely lead to long-term improvement. A more empathetic and investigative approach is necessary to support a child’s learning journey.

One of the first steps should be to rule out vision and hearing problems. These often go unnoticed because children may not realise their perception is abnormal. Early screening for vision and hearing is essential, especially when a child struggles academically, as even minimal deficits can significantly affect learning in a classroom setting.

Children with low IQ or borderline intellectual disability may appear as slow learners and often need consistent support, patience, and structured teaching methods. Learning difficulties like reading difficulty (dyslexia) can make it hard for a child to recognize letters, pronounce words, and comprehend texts. Similarly, dysgraphia affects the child’s ability to express thoughts through writing, often seen as letter confusion, mirror writing, or grammatical errors.

Dyscalculia, or difficulty with numbers, includes struggles with identifying numbers, understanding mathematical concepts, and applying them in real life. Before enrolling children in tuition classes, it is advisable to get a developmental assessment to identify specific learning disabilities and any co-existing conditions such as Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), visual or auditory processing disorders, or dyspraxia.

Another crucial aspect to consider is anxiety. Performance anxiety, bullying, or fear of school can manifest as academic decline. Psychosocial factors like frequent school changes, broken families, parental conflicts, or insecure attachment with caregivers also impact a child’s emotional well-being and academic progress. These issues can lower self-esteem and motivation.

The solution lies in identifying the underlying cause through professional assessments and supporting the child with an individualized educational plan. Compassionate, patient, and structured intervention fosters confidence and promotes real learning. Instead of criticism, children need understanding, encouragement, and consistent guidance.

Ultimately, improving a child's school performance requires a team approach - parents, teachers, and professionals working together to understand and meet the child’s needs. The goal should not be just better grades but a happier, more confident, and emotionally secure child who enjoys learning.

(The writer is Consultant Developmental Paediatrician,

Child and adolescent counsellor, Pune).