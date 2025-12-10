The Jain International School celebrates 15th Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jain International School celebrated its 15th Annual Day, Anubhuti – The Essence of Navarasa (Secondary) and Dream Big, Shine Bright – Sapnon Ki Udaan (Pre-Primary and Primary), recently. The programme, which featured students of Grades 5 to 10 exploring the nine fundamental emotions (Navarasas) through artistic performances, was graced by chief guest and Bollywood and Marathi actress Girija Oak, district collector Deelip Swami, CEO Dr Chandrashekar D P, guest of honour surgeon captain Dr Mohan Rote, and Dr Kejal Bharshakhale. Principal Shikha Srivastava presented the annual school report. The cultural extravaganza unfolded with vibrant dances, engaging dramas, and thematic performances by students. Principal Srivastava congratulated the entire TJIS fraternity for their dedication, which made the mega event a success. Academic and athletic achievements of the students were celebrated.