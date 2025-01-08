The loss down under!

Dr. Ajit Bhagwat

To win a Test match, the bare minimum requirement is to take 20 wickets. This time, the Indian team had all the tools to do so and executed their plans with elan whenever the opportunity arose. The only Test during the recently concluded series against Australia that appeared one-sided was in Brisbane, where rain saved India from a complete defeat.

The Indian bowlers showed remarkable grit whenever the situation looked bleak. Jasprit Bumrah was simply phenomenal. He was deservedly named Player of the Series, leading the charts with the most wickets, the best bowling average, the most five-wicket hauls, the best economy, and the best strike rate. It’s hard to recall any overseas series where Indian bowlers repeatedly revived games that seemed utterly lost. Even the newcomers, like Akash Deep, Neetish Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna, stepped up admirably when called upon.

Despite these efforts, India lost the series comprehensively, 3-1. The blame lies squarely on the shoulders of the top five batsmen. Across eight innings where all 11 players batted, the top five batters scored a combined 709 runs, while the lower order—including Bumrah and Siraj—scored 776 runs! This absurd and unprecedented statistic highlights the dismal performance of India’s batting mainstay.

In seven of those eight innings, India lost their first five wickets for under 125 runs. The highest opening partnership was a paltry 42, with the next best being just 25. Virat Kohli’s dismissals were eerily similar, with his half-step forward and bat dangling away from his body. It was impossible not to recall Tendulkar’s magnificent double century at Sydney in 2003, where he consciously avoided playing a single cover drive to counter a similar issue.

Rohit Sharma’s fitness and form were glaring concerns. It’s been a long time since he sprinted after the ball with urgency. The adage "Form is temporary, but class is permanent" seems applicable only to players under 32. Beyond that, diminishing reflexes—imperceptible to casual viewers—make a significant difference against quality bowlers.

Among the younger players, Shubman Gill never looked convincing, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to deliver when it mattered most. They need to focus on playing domestic cricket to refine their skills and consistently prove their worth. The IPL should never be the benchmark for Test match selection.

Test cricket demands fitness, temperament, patience, grit, technique, skill, and adaptability—qualities largely not mandatory for the shorter formats, especially T20.

The last nadir for Indian Test cricket was in 2011-12. Now, history seems to be repeating itself after disappointing series losses to New Zealand and Australia. Back then, we saw the exits of legends like Dravid, Laxman, and Tendulkar. Perhaps it's time for some heads to roll again.

Indian cricket needs to re-evaluate its priorities, especially in Test cricket. The bowlers have done their job, often punching above their weight. Now, it’s up to the batsmen to step up, or changes in the team are inevitable. It’s time to rebuild, recalibrate, and refocus to restore India’s pride in the longest format of the game.