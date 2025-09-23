The New Destination for Global Business: ‘Suvidhi Signature’

Located in the CIDCO N-1 area of Chikalthana Industrial Estate on Prozone Mall Road, this project is emerging as a new destination for luxurious living and premium business spaces.

Features of the Project

Director of Suvidhi Ventures, Raunak Runwal stated, “The project offers 150 shops, showrooms, and offices in the commercial section. Showrooms are 21 feet high, shops are 14 feet high, and each office comes with a private balcony. This makes the project truly a unique commercial building.”

Powerful Connectivity of the Location

The project is situated on Prozone Mall Road, the largest in Marathwada, and is just a stone’s throw from the upcoming international cricket stadium, Chikalthana airport, CIDCO bus stand, and the High Court. It also benefits from 24-hour water supply from MIDC.

Safe Investment Option

As it is a property in an industrial area, title-clear documents are guaranteed. Any purchase here is considered a secure investment. With roads 15 and 30 meters wide, the area is considered ideal for business.

After building homes for thousands of families and shops-offices for business clients over the past 25 years, Suvidhi Signature now establishes a new identity in the city. Modernity, high-quality construction, and transparency in transactions are the hallmarks of Suvidhi Ventures.

Suvidhi Signature is being viewed as an ideal option for both living and business in the heart of the city.