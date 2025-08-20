The only path to improving life is Jinvani Sumanprabhaji M. Sa.: Eight-day Paryushan observance begins at Mahavir Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If a wristwatch breaks, a craftsman repairs it. But if the clock of life breaks, the only means to repair it is the Jinvani,” said Uppravartini Sumanprabhaji M. Sa., delivering a message of self-awakening. The most significant Jain festival, Paryushan, which conveys the values of self-purification, self-welfare, and forgiveness, commenced on Wednesday at Mahavir Bhavan. The chief purpose of Paryushan, the Sadhviji stated, is to purify the soul.

Along with Paryushan, an eight-day Navkar Jap Anushthan also began today at Mahavir Bhavan. Devotees are engaged in chanting from 6 AM to 8 PM. Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh President Jhumbarlal Pagaria and Mithalal Kankaria appealed to devotees to participate in large numbers in this religious program.

The essence of Paryushan – The gift of forgiveness

As part of the Paryushan festival, discourses on different topics are being delivered by the Sadhviji each day. On Wednesday, August 27, the festival will conclude with the discourse “The essence of Paryushan - The gift of forgiveness.” The daily schedule includes prayer from 6:30 to 7 AM, Antagadh Sutra recitation from 8:30 to 9 AM, discourses from 9 to 10 AM, Nandi Sutra at 1 to 2 PM, competitions from 2:15 to 2:45 PM, Kalyasutra–Sukhvipak Sutra Swadhyay from 2:45 to 4:45 PM, and Pratikraman after sunset.

Sumanprabhaji M. Sa. guiding devotees on the first day of the Paryushan festival at Mahavir Bhavan.