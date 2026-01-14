The sweetness of political Tilgul on the hands of voters

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar –

After the whirlwind of the municipal elections on Tuesday, candidates used the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Wednesday to distribute the sweetness of Tilgul to voters across almost all Prabhags. Party workers were seen handing out packets of Tilgul to residents, urging them, “Take Tilgul, vote!” The municipal corporation’s general elections are scheduled for the morning of January 15.

On the eve of voting, candidates, party workers, and office-bearers were active in every Prabhag. The festival provided an opportunity for candidates and their supporters to reach voters’ doorsteps, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the city. Despite political rivalries, leaders of all parties exchanged Makar Sankranti greetings, spreading a momentary sweetness among all.

Throughout the day, candidates and leaders were busy consolidating political support. Teams assigned to canvassing voters had planned the day meticulously. Secret meetings were held to strategise for election-day arrangements. Many candidates spent the day in closed-door meetings, some turned off their mobile phones to meet key people, while others stayed up late into the night finalising preparations for polling.