Theft and robbery cases cross 1,000 in 8 months police detection below 20%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city has recorded over 1,000 cases of thefts, house break-ins, and chain-snatching in just eight months this year, surpassing last year’s figures. With police detection below 20%, concerns are rising over the failure of crime branch teams.

On August 19, burglars struck three flats in Malakhare Vihar, Khadkeshwar, including that of Dr. Bhairavi Jadhav, stealing Rs 35,000 cash, gold rings, and important papers. A case was filed at City Chowk police station. On August 21, in Jawaharnagar, 80-year-old Raghavendra Naik was duped by a fake CID officer, who stole his gold ring during a morning walk. Similarly, on August 18, at the central bus stand, thieves snatched two-tola gold bangles from Nita Pahade of Wankhedenagar. By August, house break-ins had crossed 100 and thefts 1,000, with Waluj MIDC, Jawaharnagar, Satara, Cidco, Pundliknagar, Kranti chowk, Cantonment, and Jinsi police station areas most affected. Chain snatchers have targeted over 50 women, while fake policemen have duped at least 25 citizens across Jawaharnagar, Krantichowk, and Osmanpura none of the cases solved so far.

Crime figures show a worrying rise:

• 2023: 1,525 thefts, 142 house break-ins, 191 robberies

• 2024: 1,666 thefts, 148 house break-ins, 194 robberies

With 2025 already breaking records in just eight months, public anger against police inaction is growing.