Theft of Rs 4 lakh at knife-point

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chikalthana police station has registered an offence against unidentified dacoits on a charge of forcibly taking away the gold chain and cash, all valuing Rs 3.75 lakh, at Chitepimpalgaon, near Vijaya School on Beed Bypass Road on Friday night.

Police said, the dacoits were four in number and were clad in black attire. First, they locked the door latches of all the houses in Chittepimpalgaon on May 12 night. Later on, they entered the two-storeyed house of complainant Bharat Ramnath Pawar by damaging the rear door of his house.

The complainant along with his father Ramnath Narayan Pawar and women members were sleeping in the house. The thieves at the knife point, forced the women members to give away the gold ornaments on body. The dacoits decamped with a booty of Rs 3,89,000 including the ornaments of valuing Rs 3,54,000 and cash from Bharat Pawar was Rs 35,000.

The theft was reported to the Chikalthana police station. Today morning, the sub-divisional police officer Jaidutt Bhavar, police inspector (Chikalthana police station) Ravindra Khandekar, PSI Satish Pandit and constables Babasaheb Misal, Sunil Surase, Bochare and others visited the spot for inspection.

Bharat Pawar lodged the complaint against the dacoits. PSI Satish Pandit is investigating the case.

Earlier, the thieves went to the house of former legislature Rambhau Gavande (at Chitegaon). In the meantime, a house member Nilesh Gavande woke up from sleep. As a result, the gang fled away from the spot and then moved towards the area near Vijaya School.

Two months ago, a similar theft case had taken place in the village. The theft which took last night was the second incident. The residents feared that their lives are in danger due to the terror of dacoits in the periphery.