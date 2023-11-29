Therapeutic Yoga Week at Bhondawe Patil School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An invigorating Yoga week was inaugurated at Bhondawe Patil Public School (BPPS), recently. The activity, that concludes on November 29, aims at fostering health consciousness among students, parents, and teachers. The initiative aligns with the school's visionary commitment to a clean, green campus and a nurturing environment.

Yoga guru Praveen Bandhkar, along with his disciples Shruti Shinde, Gayatri Shette, and Prasad Mahamunkar are leading the Yoga sessions.

President Hanuman Bhondawe, secretary Minakshi Bhondawe, principal Ravindra Dabhade, vice principal Sharmistha Dutta, coordinator Rani Sawant, teachers, and parents actively participated in the sessions.