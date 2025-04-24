They protect us but who’s looking after them?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police personnel, who maintain law and order, face neglect in their own quarters. At the SP quarters, families endure regular power and water shortages, crumbling roads, and unsafe conditions, starkly contrasting the better-maintained CP quarters across town.

Life in the SP police quarters is becoming increasingly difficult. Broken roads, clogged drains, and piles of garbage reflect the civic neglect. With no water supply for the past 12-15 days, families are struggling to meet basic needs. The absence of streetlights makes the area unsafe after dark, while several homes remain powerless due to unpaid MSEDCL bills left by former occupants. “We’ve submitted documents, but still have no meters,” said a resident. The lack of electricity is taking a toll on health, morale, and daily life. These officers may serve the city with pride, but their families are left in poor conditions. All they seek is dignity, safety, and essential services something every public servant rightfully deserves.

---------------------

CP quarters slightly better maintained

In contrast, the CP quarters are relatively better maintained, with cleaner roads and functional drainage. However, there's no dedicated parking for the CP office and no system to lift water to upper floors, highlighting basic facility gaps.

The contrast between the two housing colonies shows inequality among police staff living in the same city. All police personnel deserve equal living conditions, no matter their rank or posting.

----------------------(BOX)----------------------

-----------------

Water woes on upper floors

"We usually get water, but when the city supply drops, we’re affected too. There's no system to lift tanker water to the seventh floor, so it becomes a big issue during shortages."

— Sonali Pawar, CP Police Quarters

---------------------

Clean roads, internal drainage issues

"Our area is clean with proper drainage since it’s inside the Commissionerate. But parking is a major issue. We do have a playground and cleanliness, but no proper space for vehicles."

— Sanket Kadir, CP Police Quarters

------------------

Poor hygiene, health at risk

"Our quarters lack proper cleanliness, causing illness and health problems. Kids are growing up in unhygienic conditions. This can lead to serious social issues in the future."

— Vinod Padmane, SP Police Quarters

----------------------------

Water once in 15 days

"We get water only once in 15 days. Clean water is a basic right, and this affects our health and life badly. Pipeline leaks make it worse, and we often go days without water."

— Pooja Dhaneshwar, SP Police Quarters