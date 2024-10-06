Thief and buyer arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Waluj police arrested a jewelry thief and a trader for buying stolen items in a broad daylight operation. The police seized 10 tolas and 8 grams of gold jewelry worth Rs 5.70 lakh from the accused.

Gulabrao Ade (Wadvgaon Kolhati) locked his house and left with his wife to drop their son of at school on April 8. When they returned at 12.30 pm, they found the lock broken and discovered gold jewelry worth Rs 2,02,000 missing from a cupboard. A case was registered at the MIDC Waluj police station. During the investigation, police arrested Amol alias Dadhya Igwe (Umapur, Gevrai) on September 23 in the Tisgaon area, under the supervision of API Manoj Shinde. He confessed to the theft, admitting he had committed eight other thefts in Waluj city in May and sold the jewelry to jeweler Anil Kathwate in Shevgav. Both Amol and Anil were presented in court on Friday, where they were remanded to judicial custody. The operation was conducted under PI Krishna Shinde, with assistance from API Manoj Shinde and Sub-Inspectors Praveen Patharkar, Dinesh Ban, Vinod Nitanware, and others.