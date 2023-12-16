Thief arrested with materials of Rs 2 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police on Friday arrested one of the thieves involved in a theft committed at a company in Waluj MIDC industrial estate.

The arrested accused has been identified as Santosh Bhimrao Kamble (35, Ghanegaon). According to details, unidentified thieves stole materials, worth Rs 5.30 lakh, from Shine Tech Industries, Vitawa Shivar, Waluj, on the night of December 10. Industrialist Gaurao Nikam realised the theft when reached the company the next day. The incident was recorded in Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras of the company.

Gaurao Nikam lodged a complaint with MIDC Police Station as costly materials of the company were stolen. After the case registration, the Police launched a search for the accused. They took Santosh Kamble as a suspect into custody.

He gave evasive replies to the police, initially, but later confessed to committing the crime with the help of his friends.

The accused informed police that he had sold the stolen materials to scrap vendor Aman Mukhtar Shaikh (Ranjangaon). Police seized materials worth Rs 2.10 lakh from the vendor. Police have launched a search for arresting other accused.

A team comprising Assistant police inspector Gautam Wavle, PSI Deepak Rothe, police constable Dhiraj Kambliya, Yashwant Gobade, Suresh Bhise and others carried out the action.