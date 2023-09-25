Thief burgling mobile shop arrested within 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a thief, who burgled a mobile shop within 24 hours of the incident. The arrested has been identified as Ashirwad Kishor Bhatkar (23, Chikhli, Buldhana, presently living in Bajajnagar). The police have seized stolen cash and mobile phones, amounting to Rs 75,000 from him.

Police said, Prasad Popat Kharat (23), runs a mobile shop named Vishal Enterprises in Ranjangaon. On Saturday, he locked the shop at around 10 pm and went home. The next day, a nearby resident Ravindra Borade called him and told him that the shutter of the mobile shop was bent. Kharat immediately rushed to the shop and found that Rs 10,000 cash and six mobile phones worth Rs 63,000 were missing from the shop. A case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

While investigating the case, the police received the information that a youth was trying to sell mobile phones near Vaibhav Industries in the Waluj industrial area on Sunday. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav and second inspector Ganesh Tathe, a police team including PSI Deepak Rithe, Dhiraj Kabliye, Suresh Kuche, Avinash Dhage and others laid a trap and arrested Ashirwad.