Thief caught red-handed snatching gold bangles at bus stand

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Alert citizens caught a thief red-handed while he was stealing four tolas of gold bangles from an elderly woman at the Central Bus Stand on Saturday evening.

The accused, identified as Suraj Tindge (34) from Thane, was later handed over to the Kranti Chowk Police, while his two accomplices managed to flee in the crowd. Police have arrested Tindge and secured his five-day custody, said PSI Uttam Jadhav, the investigating officer.

On October 5, around 5 pm, Lata Gaikwad (65) of Sambhaji Colony was boarding a bus to Chalisgaon with her relatives when three men posing as passengers snatched her gold bangles. Hearing her screams, nearby citizens rushed to help, catching one of the thieves after a brief chase. The two others Sumit Gadge and Rajesh Garunge, both from Thane escaped.

Gangs from other districts on the prowl

Police sources said organized gangs from Shrirampur, Mumbai, and Kopargaon have been targeting passengers at the Central Bus Stand under the guise of travelers. Despite several such incidents, police have yet to reach the masterminds behind these thefts.

Jharkhand gangs linked to mobile thefts

In separate incidents last week, thieves from Jharkhand were caught stealing mobile phones in Seven Hills and Jadhavmandi areas. In both cases, locals nabbed the culprits including minors and handed them over to the police. Investigations revealed these gangs operate in coordination, but police action remains limited.