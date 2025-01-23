Thief caught stealing Temple Treasures

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief targeting temples in the MIDC area and the buyers of the stolen goods have been nabbed by the police.

Police arrested Chandrakant Tukaram Satpute (21, Sonwala, Ambajogai) currently living at Kamalapur Phata, recovering several stolen temple items in the process. The thefts began on January 9, when items were stolen from the Shri Ram Temple in Ranjangaon. The following day, a brass serpent idol was taken from the Mahadev shrine in the same area. A brass bell was also reported missing from the Shani Temple in Bajajnagar recently. With temple thefts on the rise, police intensified their investigation. A crucial lead emerged from CCTV footage, which captured the suspect. Upon identifying his location in Ranjangaon, police set a trap and apprehended Satpute in the early hours of January 21. The thefts included a brass serpent idol, a 2 kg brass bell, a 1 kg brass lamp, four brass serpent idols, and a Bullet motorcycle. These items were traced to scrap dealers Mujib Rahiman Shaikh and Mohammad Aref Khan Pashakhan in Itawa, Gangapur. Mujib, recently released from jail for a prior theft, was found to have resumed purchasing stolen goods. A key breakthrough came from CCTV footage that helped locate the thief. The operation, led by Inspector Rameshwar Gade and a Detection Branch (DB) team, swiftly resolved the case, providing relief to temple authorities and residents. Efforts are ongoing to prevent similar incidents.

