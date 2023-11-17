Thief notorious for breaking locks with just an handkerchief nabbed

Suspect arrested within 38 hours, Rs 22 lakh cash theft from Jalannagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The crime branch has nabbed a thief notorious for breaking locks in minutes with just a polyester handkerchief on Thursday. He has been identified as Suryakant alias Sunny Gopinath Jadhav (27, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) and was arrested in the Rs 22 lakhs burglary in Jalannagar.

Construction material trader Mohammed Asim Mohammed Saeed Shaikh (Jalannagar) had gone out of town on November 11. After returning on November 15, he found his house burgled and cash worth Rs 22 lakh stolen from the cupboard. Similar theft attempt was made in the Taj residency apartment. Crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Sandeep Solunke were going through the CCTV footage when they noticed the suspect. After further investigation, the police identified the suspect as Suryakant.

Kept money with his wife, brother-in-law

Within 24 hours Suryakant spent Rs 30,000 from Rs 22 lakh. The police team laid a trap and detained him from Mukundwadi. Then the money hidden with his wife and brother-in-law was seized.

24 cases have been registered

As many as 24 cases of theft and looting have been registered against Suryakant. He only burgles home during the day. He is infamous for breaking a brass door lock in minutes with just a polyester handkerchief. During the day, he dresses up as a salesman and goes around looking for burglars.