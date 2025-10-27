Thief strikes empty house during bhai dooj visit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While the owner was away celebrating Bhai Dooj, a thief broke into his locked house and fled with cash, jewellery, utensils, and a TV. The burglary occurred around 2 am on Thursday in Shivshahinagar under Mukundwadi Police Station limits. According to the complaint filed by Maruti Dongre (38), a resident of Shivshahinagar, he had gone to Thane to visit his mother. His nephew Shiva Dhotre, who stayed at the house, also left for Thane during the Bhai Dooj festival, leaving the house unattended. Taking advantage of the situation, the thief broke the lock and decamped with Rs 7,500 in cash, gold earrings, a silver anklet, utensils, and a television set. The Mukundwadi Police have registered a case and started an investigation.