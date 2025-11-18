Thieves break into oil shop,

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into an oil shop named Bajrang Trading Company, owned by Nitin Sanjay Chondiye (33), located in Old Mondha. The burglars forced open the shutter, entered the shop, and fled with Rs 6,000 in cash from the drawer along with a speaker kept there.

The theft occurred during the night of November 16. Based on Chondiye’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Kranti Chowk Police Station on November 17.