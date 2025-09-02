Thieves came in car & stole dry fruits worth Rs 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves came in a car and stole dry fruits and packets of dates worth Rs 4 lakh from a shop at the Deolai area recently. A case was registered at Satara Police Station after the incident came to light on Monday.

According to details, shop owner Mohammad Zakir Thekia had closed his shop on the night of August 31 and gone home.

The shutter and CCTV cameras of the shop were broken on Monday morning and dry fruits, along with cash of Rs 15,000, were missing. Senior Police Inspector of Satara Police Station, Krishna Shinde, inspected the spot.

Eyes on expensive materials

A total of 20 kg almonds, 50 kg cashews, 50 kg figs, 50 kg pistachios, 30 kg loose almonds, 20 kg makhana, 50 kg raisins, 10 kg walnuts, 25 kg cashews, 50 kg black raisins, 25 kg dates, cigarette packets and 15,000 in cash were stolen.

Central lock also broken; materials taken from car

The CCTV camera showed a gang of thieves coming from a car. Even though the shutter of the shop had a large central lock, the thieves used a large rod to pry the shutter open in the middle. The police suspect that they did a recce before breaking into the shop. PI Krishna Shinde said that a thorough investigation is underway.