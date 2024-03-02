Thieves make off with 31 km silver & 10 gm gold worth Rs 23 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four thieves came in a white colour vehicle and made off with Rs 9,000 cash, 31 kg silver and 12 gram gold worth Rs 23 lakh from a jeweller’s shop from Ravinagar, N-11.

The theft came to light on Saturday morning. Rajendra Sonatkar owns ‘Shri Samarth Jeweller's gold-silver ornaments shop. He closed the shop at 10 pm on March 1 as usual. The residents of the area found the shutter of the shop partly open at 6.30 am today.

On receiving information, personnel of Cidco Police, Crime branch along with the sniffer dog squad reached the spot. During the enquiry, it was found various types of silver ornaments of 31.279 kg, 1680 items of gold polished ornaments, 12 gm gold ornaments and cash of Rs 9,000 were found stolen from the shop. A case was registered with Cidco Police Station. ASI Subhash Shevale is on the case.

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking lock

As per the preliminary enquiry of police, four thieves committed the crime. According to Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) camera footage, thieves entered shops within a few minutes after breaking its lock. A similar burglary was committed at a mobile shop in the same area earlier. A large number of mobile handsets were stolen from the shop.