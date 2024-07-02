Thieves posing as marriage guests stole 60 grams of gold

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thieves posing as guests at a wedding ceremony stole 6 tolas (approximately 60 grams) of gold jewellery belonging to the bride. This incident occurred at an office in the Chikalthana Industrial Estate on June 30.

The daughter of Pratima Sanjay Sanghai (of Adinathnagar) was getting married at an office in the Chikalthana MIDC area. On June 30, the family and relatives were busy with the rituals. Pratima, also busy, handed over her 3-tola gold mangalsutra and a 3-tola gold necklace to her mother for safekeeping. Pratima's mother kept all the jewellery in her purse. However, as soon as she got distracted, the thieves stole the jewellery from the purse. This came to light at 9 pm. A case has been filed at MIDC Cidco police station regarding this incident.

Gang of Women stealing on the bus busted

A gang of women involved in stealing jewellery and cash from passengers in crowded buses was caught red-handed by passengers on July 1. The names of the thieves are Anjali Kartik Tek (25), Alka Anil Tek (20), Geeta Venkatesh Tek (30), and Shruti Rohit Tek (30), all residents of Ambad.

It so happened that a passenger Hina Feroz Shaikh boarded the state transport bus in Phulambri to arrive in the city on July 1. At noon, after the bus arrived in the city and reached Hudco Corner, she realised that cash of Rs 20,000 was missing from her purse. She raised an alarm. The driver immediately stopped the bus and prevented anyone from getting off. Suspicion quickly fell on the four women who seemed panicked by the commotion. During the search, Rs 9,500 was found with Shruti. As soon as it was clear that they had stolen the money, the City Chowk police were alerted about the incident. The police arrived and took them to the police station. A case has been filed against the four under Sections 303 (2), 3(5) of the BNS 2023 Act.