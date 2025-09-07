Thieves run amok during Ganesh immersion procession

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Crowds during Ganesh idol immersion processions became a target for thieves, as several incidents of snatching were reported across the city. A jeweler lost a 7-tola gold and diamond chain along with five mangalsutras, while over 20 mobile phones were reportedly stolen in the Kranti Chowk and City Chowk areas on Saturday.

Haridas Lalchand Soni, a shop owner from Samarthnagar, filed a complaint at Kranti Chowk police station. On Saturday around 8.30 pm, he had gone with his daughter and grandchildren to watch the procession near Paithan Gate. In the crowd at Tilak Path, a thief snatched a 7-tola gold chain with nine gemstone-studded diamonds from his neck without him noticing. Similarly, gold pendants weighing 7 grams each were stolen from Surekha Dinkar Nagre (New Hanumannagar) and Jyoti Tilak Mitre (Pethanagar), while a 4-gram gold chain was taken from Meenabai Suresh Banswal (Padampura). An FIR has been registered at Kranti Chowk police station, and the investigation is being led by sub-inspector Ashok Ingole.

-------------

Many mobile phones snatched

During the immersion, 15–16 mobile phones were snatched in the Kranti Chowk area, while 7–8 phones and two mangalsutras were stolen near City Chowk. Several complaints are under investigation at the respective police stations.