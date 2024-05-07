Thieves steal bike & mangalsutra; 2 arrested in 8 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police arrested thieves within eight hours of stealing a two-wheeler and snatching away the mangalsutra of a morning walker in the Waluj area.

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle and mangalsutra from them. According to details, Kundan Sopan Sapkale (25, Wadgaon) parked his motorcycle (MH-19-Q-4154) in front of his house at 8 pm on Monday.

When he woke up at 5 am on Tuesday, he did not find his vehicle in front of his house. Kundan searched everywhere but he did not get a vehicle. Sapkale tried to search for thieves with the help of closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in the area.

While searching for the vehicle, he found two female morning walkers -Shilpa Suryavanshi and Meena Sambrun (Bajajnagar) were raising an alarm at Wadgaon-Tisgaon Chaufuli.

On enquiry, Shilpa Suryavanshi informed him that two persons came from the wrong side riding a red colour motorcycle and snatched away her mangalsutra of Rs 65,000. The riders disappeared from the spot.

The vehicle’s description given by Shilpa matched with the motorcycle of the Sapkale. Both of them reached MIDC Waluj Police Station and lodged complaints about thefts.

Assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde, PSI Pravin Patharkar, constable Suresh Bhise, Nitin Iname, Samadhan Patil, Hanuman Thoke, Yashwant Godbole, Surche Kache, Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabu Kolhe and other searched for the thieves in an industrial estate.

Thieves were found, in the CCTV camera footage, while filling petrol at a petrol pump in the area.

Police launched a search in the Sajapura area at around 3 pm and arrested two suspects. They have been identified as Sumit Subhash Rupekar (19) and Dutta Kisan Songire (19) both are residents of Sajapur. During interrogation, they confessed to snatching away the mangalsutra of a woman while running after committing the theft of the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the accused had concealed the stolen two-wheeler and mansutra at Karodi Shivar. They said that mangalsutra was kept with Vicky Balu Satdive (Deogaon Rangari), the cousin of Sumit.

Police arrested Sative and also recovered the stolen item from him. Sumit and Dutta are on criminal records of police for committing several crimes. Police inspector Krishna Shinde said that some more cases of thefts may be detected from them.