Thieves steal equipment worth Rs 48,000 from Venture Industries

Lokmat News Network

Thieves broke into Venture Industries at Plot G-39/2 in the Waluj MIDC area on Friday night and stole electrical equipment worth around Rs 48,500.

Owner Vaibhav Vijayrao Saswad had closed the company as usual on October 31. The next morning, an employee, Ramdas Solanke, called to inform him that a window had been broken. Saswad rushed to the site and found that burglars had entered through the damaged window and stolen two electric motors, a hand grinder, two drilling machines, two hand cutters, and a blower, together valued at Rs 48,500. The Waluj MIDC police have registered a case and launched a search to track down the culprits.