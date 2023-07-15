Thieves stealing 7 tolas gold nabbed within five hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Satara police arrested two thieves stealing around seven tolas of gold jewellery from a house in Satara area on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as Imran Ali Rashid Ali (25, Satara) and Ritesh Bhivsan Kamble (20). Imran was in the jail, a month back, but started stealing again after coming from the jail.

Complainant Vaibhav Bange’s sister lives near Renukamata Mandir in Satara area. She had gone out of station. On Saturday, Bange went to her house and went inside the house. He found that the articles in the house were scattered and the door of the terrace was open. He noticed that around seven tolas of gold jewellery, 2 laptops and LED TV was missing.

On receiving the information acting PI Vyantakesh Kendra directed API Vinayak Shelke and PSI Nandkumar Bhandare to start investigation immediately.

Bhandare received the information that the thieves are sitting in an open space. Bhandare, ASI Devidas Shelke, Sunil Dhule, Manoj Akole, Sunil Pawar, Deepak Shinde and laid a trap and arrested Imran and Ritesh within five hours and seized the stolen articles.