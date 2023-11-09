Thieves stole away LED TV, gas cylinder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mukundwadi police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves on charge of stealing LED TV, gas cylinder and other valuables from a house in Mukundnagar between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on November 6.

It is learnt that house-owner Bharat Sainath Gaikwad (36) works in a prozone mall. As usual, he left the house and returned home late in the evening. He was surprised to see the latches of the main door broken, the lock was also damaged. When he stepped inside, all the articles and things in the house were scattered on the ground. Gaikwad during the search found ornaments missing from the almirah. Further investigation is on by police.