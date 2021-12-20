Thieves stole Rs 2L from 4 temples

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

Thieves stole donation boxes and valuables worth around Rs 2 lakh from three temples from Golatgaon and one temple from Kaudgaon on Sunday night. The thieves also attempted thefts at some houses and hence the residents are in panic now. A case has been registered in the Karmad police station against unidentified thieves.

On Sunday night, the thieves stole donation boxes and valuables from Balaji, Kanifnath and Balu Mama temples in Golatgaon. The thefts came to light on Monday morning. The villagers informed the Karmad police. Sub-divisional officer Jaidutta Bhavar, PI Rajendra Bokade, API Prashant Patil, beat jamadar Vikram Jadhav and others visited and inspected the spot.

The thieves also stole cash and valuables from two houses at Golatgaon. They stole a donation box at Kaudgaon’s Vitthal - Rukhmai temple. The police are futher investigating the case.