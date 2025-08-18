Thieves strike again at central bus stand, woman robbed of Mangalsutra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves continue to prey on passengers at the city’s central bus stand. On August 17, they snatched a gold mangalsutra worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a woman boarding a Pune-bound bus.

Anjali Sadafal (55) of Itkheda was boarding the Jintur–Pune bus with her husband when a group of women jostled her in the crowd. Moments later, she realized her mangalsutra, with two strings and beads, was missing. Kranti Chowk police registered a case, but thefts of mobiles and mangalsutras at the bus stand remain unchecked. Passengers complain that despite repeated incidents, police and the crime branch have failed to rein in the menace.