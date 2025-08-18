Thieves strike again at central bus stand, woman robbed of Mangalsutra
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 18, 2025 20:25 IST2025-08-18T20:25:10+5:302025-08-18T20:25:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Thieves continue to prey on passengers at the city’s central bus stand. On August 17, they snatched ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thieves continue to prey on passengers at the city’s central bus stand. On August 17, they snatched a gold mangalsutra worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a woman boarding a Pune-bound bus.
Anjali Sadafal (55) of Itkheda was boarding the Jintur–Pune bus with her husband when a group of women jostled her in the crowd. Moments later, she realized her mangalsutra, with two strings and beads, was missing. Kranti Chowk police registered a case, but thefts of mobiles and mangalsutras at the bus stand remain unchecked. Passengers complain that despite repeated incidents, police and the crime branch have failed to rein in the menace.Open in app