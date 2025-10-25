Thieves strike again: lawyer’s house and bakery burglarized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During Diwali, thefts in the city have increased, with a spate of house and shop burglaries taking place. On Friday, a lawyer’s house in Pundliknagar and a bakery on Jalna Road were broken into, and valuables worth lakhs were stolen.

Advocate Rahul Mhaske (34), residing in Shivneri Colony, had gone to his village with his family on October 17. On returning on October 23 at 11 am, they discovered that their house had been burglarized. The thieves broke the main door lock to gain entry and stole gold jewelry weighing 2.5 tolas and cash of Rs 1.4 lakh from drawers and cupboards. In another incident, leaving the door open proved costly for a worker. Thieves entered the house directly and stole a mobile phone and Rs 47,000 in cash. On the night of October 22, Sayyed Bablu (32, Bharatnagar) also fell victim to a burglary. The Pundliknagar police have registered cases, and police sub-inspector Sunil Mhaske along with constable Vishwas Chaudhary are investigating both incidents.

Bakery shutter forced open

Thieves have now started targeting shops and small hotels along with homes. On October 23, the India Exotica Café on Jalna Road was broken into. The thieves forced open the café’s shutter at night, stole Rs 44,140 in cash and a mobile phone. A case has been registered at the Jinsi police station.